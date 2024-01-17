I would like to challenge some misconceptions voiced by the chair of North Tawton Town Council.
Part of the purpose of a building being listed is that people now and in the future can read the history and evolution of a property and in his comments he fails to acknowledge that the council were wrong in their assessment of the Lych Gate not being “architecturally important” or how in attaining listing status it will benefit North Tawton.
He cites the problems in getting skilled craft people to repair the Grade II clock tower and yet a Devon company from Moretonhampstead was engaged to undertake the repairs for both the clocktower and the lych gate. Arguably the clock tower ended up being a more costly renovation because of poor maintenance and scheduled inspection.
Back in March 2023 I raised with the council the possibility of greater access to grants and funding that would be available to us if we secured a listing to help restoration of the lych gate. Historic England operate several grant schemes for historic buildings and monuments as well as some conservation areas.
The argument I also put forward was that the council should leverage the public donations to demonstrate community involvement to attract grant money but the council declined to pursue this. Both listed buildings and buildings in conservation areas fall under the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act, 1990 and have similar cost implications regardless and the standards, method and application of guild workmanship bear little difference.
Cllr Christian Martin
North Tawton