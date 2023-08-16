In his condemnation of the Prime Minister’s “shameful granting of over 100 new oil and gas licences” Mike Baldwin does nothing to address the huge problem of how we are to generate enough energy to meet the targets set by Net Zero. We are witnessing a headlong rush into converting everything to run on electricity, from boilers to heat our homes, cookers to cook our food and cars to get from A to B. Added to this and many new household appliances that, if run from batteries, need electricity to charge them up. Where is all this extra energy to run these going to come from? With an ever-growing population, as well as the increases in demand, we are reaching a critical point where, given a hard winter, supplies may have to be temporarily turned off to conserve energy; suddenly we’re to all be transported back to the early 1970s!