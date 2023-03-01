It is essential to the future of Okehampton that the town boundary be extended to include all that vast area to the east of the town now covered in close packed houses.
Those living in these houses use and are dependent on the facilities offered in the town centre.
Okehampton Hamlets council has allowed these developments to go ahead with no consideration of providing shops, a post office, trees, or public transport, let alone play areas or recreation facilities.
The development there has disfigured the eastern approaches to the town and provided serious future social problems for the town itself. The boundary is an historic anomaly, which must be corrected as soon as possible.
Anthony D Wood, Okehampton