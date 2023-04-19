I read the initial letter from Anthony Wood with interest.
It is hardly the fault of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council that the new developments, in which I also live, were approved by West Devon Borough Council, without the necessary facilities and infrastructure. The Hamlets can comment, just as the Town could, but the planning decisions were out of their control.
The whole process of petitioning for a boundary review was steered by the town council, and whilst not legally a requirement, they failed to consult the residents who they hope will be taken over if their desired boundary proposal is approved. We can comment during the current West Devon governance review consultation. Unfortunately, the only fair way to move forward is for one new council comprising present Town and Hamlets parishes to be created.
A lot of the arguments put forward over the last few months to justify just incorporating the housing developments have been spurious. The proposal is a land grab, with a view to gathering the council tax. Sadly, that would then leave valued assets/liabilities in the Hamlets, also used by many who live within the town, without the resources to manage them.
It is true that a lot of newer residents in Okehampton are surprised to find they live in the Hamlets parish and not the Town. History can be both helpful and damning. That said, it is useful to know the history of further past and recent past.
Hopefully, the governance review will see sense and create one new council, best able to serve all the residents of Okehampton.
Alison Duckers
Okehampton