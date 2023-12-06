I recently attended the public meeting hosted by the ‘Friends of Hatherleigh Market’ where a well-attended meeting heard them set out their plans to bring Hatherleigh Market into ownership by local residents.
The market has a history going back over 700 years. Most people when they think of Hatherleigh think ‘market’, it’s that well known. Recent housing development has now put a question mark over the long-term future of the market.
Determined to ensure the future of the market the Friends have an ambitious plan to secure its ownership by local people and provide a much-needed retail centre for local craftspeople, producers and farmers to sell their products. It is local, sustainable, reduces food miles and encourages the local economy, as well as being a focus for the community.
The meeting heard how nearly half of the initial target of £100,000 (to get the scheme going) had already been pledged, in only 19 days.
It’s an outstanding example of an initiative that will benefit local residents, tradespeople and the local economy. I’d urge people in the wider Hatherleigh-Okehampton area to support the project and make a pledge to ensure this historic market can be brought into local ownership.
Mark Wooding
Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate, Central Devon