I admit a strong vested interest as I was attacked by a rogue cow at Taw Marsh, Belstone on October 24 last year. Despite being raised on a farm and having spent 30 years walking the north and south moors without any issues, I was blindsided by a cow from behind with no warning, trampled, and left for dead. I was walking alone with no dog and I thought a completely safe distance from cattle. This misjudgement put me into hospital with injuries including broken nose, broken jaw, and ribs, extensive contusions and damage to my teeth which are still under treatment. Unfortunately, without clear large markings to make herd ownership clear, I feel that the chances of identifying a rogue animal are nil.