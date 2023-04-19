May I suggest an alternative approach [to staff redundancies] could be the setting up of a community interest energy company that would be able to invest in renewable energy infrastructure across the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust properties and other community facilities.
A share offer available to everyone in the community that supports education for our children and invests in their future in the uncertain future of climate change would be a more appropriate and longer term solution. Examples of such companies are Bristol Energy Company and Westmill Solar Farm and Wind Farm Co-operatives. A group of us are currently looking at such a venture in Hatherleigh.
Dr Janet Maxwell, Hatherleigh