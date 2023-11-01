On Saturday, October 21 I made a journey by train from Exeter to Okehampton to visit my daughter who lives near Bridestowe. At 3.15pm she drove me to the station to catch the 3.25 train back to Exeter. To our amazement we were unable to drive to the station from the town centre due to a road closure unbeknown to us. On asking an official how do we get to the station he just shrugged his shoulders.