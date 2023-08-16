Two weeks ago I shopped at Waitrose (in Okehampton) and asked to speak to a manager about alcohol at the checkout. I was assured that the pre mixed gin and tonics etc had been placed at the checkout in error and would be moved. Today I came into Waitrose again and find that alcohol is still displayed at the checkout. This time I was told by a manager that the supplier would have paid for the checkout location and that the presence of alcohol at the checkout has been agreed across the whole estate.