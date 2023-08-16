Two weeks ago I shopped at Waitrose (in Okehampton) and asked to speak to a manager about alcohol at the checkout. I was assured that the pre mixed gin and tonics etc had been placed at the checkout in error and would be moved. Today I came into Waitrose again and find that alcohol is still displayed at the checkout. This time I was told by a manager that the supplier would have paid for the checkout location and that the presence of alcohol at the checkout has been agreed across the whole estate.
When I made my original complaint a young man in the queue behind me thanked me for asking Waitrose to remove the alcohol from the “trip wire” location at the checkout. He told me and the lady at the checkout that his mother is a struggling alcoholic and that he had been “ clean” for two years and two days. I have thought of Waitrose as a responsible company – as a friend. Today’s revelation – that I was lied to last time I visited, and that Waitrose Okehampton is cynically intent on selling alcohol at the checkout at whatever cost to vulnerable people.
Nicky Heyworth
Chagford