While I understand that our school and others in DMAT are in difficult position currently, I am also shocked, saddened and anxious that they are even considering making any staff redundant (I know of at least two HLTA (Higher Level Teaching Assistants) that are facing redundancy. How can this be allowed when those at the top are being paid such high salaries?
They need to be held to account for their actions and demonstrate that they are worth their inflated salaries. Just like where I work in the NHS we need a reshuffle but at the top are there are too many high-level managers running around being ineffective and not enough troops on the ground working. My son is going through diagnosis and may need SEN (Special Education Needs) provision but their plan is supports only for years one to two what about those in higher years. There is one student in class who due to her needs she needs more one to one support from a TA (teaching assistant). She’s Year 4. Does this mean all of a sudden, she no longer has this need?
I am convinced that many of these lessons will be taught by individuals who aren’t qualified to do so. I also have no confidence in school informing us correctly if this is the case to protect themselves. Staff should not be put under this unnecessary and avoidable stress being asked to work at a level they are not trained for or feel capable doing especially when they are facing redundancy. Who would want to go above and beyond for the sake of the kids just to sacked! It is also abhorrent that they aren’t able to say what is actually going on for fear of losing their jobs.
Concerned parent, Okehampton
Name supplied