It has to be remembered that minutes are taken for committees and sometimes for working groups, but often only record the decisions not who said what. I believe that if you say something then you own it and you have to be responsible for your comments, this seems to terrify some councillors as instead of serving the public they serve their prejudices and their own goals. If councillors are vexatious and dishonest in their comments, the public has a right to know, and filming this will force honesty and integrity. I often say ‘paper is compostable, the internet is forever.’