In the Okehampton Times it is reported that Devon NHS is considering surrendering the Hospital to NHS Property services as it cannot afford the rent of £200,000 plus other ‘property charges’ per annum. I do wonder how this extortionate sum was calculated and whether it has ever been questioned. This is not a commercial space but a community asset paid for partly by local contribution. Someone – our district councillors or our MP – should be asking questions of NHS Properties.