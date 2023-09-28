It seems bosses of major car manufacturers have now bombarded Downing Street with calls threatening to withdraw billions of pounds of investment over the delay to the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars. Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Mini’s parent company BMW, Nissan and Vauxhall have all told the Prime Minister that delaying the ban until 2035 would risk thousands of jobs in the UK motor industry as carmakers look elsewhere to invest in electric vehicles.