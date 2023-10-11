Since 2016 there have been a consistent upward trend of more children being identified as having Special Educational Needs (SEN) and local authorities issuing more Education, Health and Care (EHC) plans for pupils who need more help than is available through SEN support. Across the country, EHC plans have increased by 64 per cent since 2016 and nearly 1.2 million pupils are now recognised as needing SEN support. In many ways this increase is welcome as more pupils will get the extra help they need. But the significant increase is also putting pressure on local authorities and schools. Lois and I discussed a range of issues during our meeting, including the need for more funding, which the Government recognises. Last month it announced an additional £440 million for high needs funding for the 2024-25 academic year, bringing total funding to £10.5 billion. This is an increase of more than 60 per cent since 2019-20. We are hopeful that a package of additional funding specifically for Devon will be agreed by the end of this year.