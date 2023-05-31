Also in Okehampton I visited Pavilion in the Park which has recently restarted its memory café sessions. Organised as part of Dementia Action Week (15-21 May), I met with Vicky Hopkins (befriending co-ordinator at Community Links), Ian Blythe (General Manager of OCRA) and Lynn Roddy (Home Instead). We discussed some of the challenges around helping people with dementia, both at home and in the community, and how important it is for people to consult their GP if they are struggling with memory loss. This could be a sign of dementia, and having a diagnosis – despite how tough it would be to hear – can help families gain a better understanding of the condition and what to expect.