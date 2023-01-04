2022 has been a very difficult year. As Chair of the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee until October, I pressed successfully for:
Cost of Living support (8,500 low income families in Central Devon are receiving £1,200)
Help with energy bills (the typical local household is saving £1,000 and many businesses are seeing their energy bills cut by 40%).
In October I was appointed Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and I took the decision, in consultation with the Chancellor, to fully uprate the state pension by inflation (10.1%) for the 2023-24 tax year. I also uprated benefits in line with inflation to support those on the lowest incomes who have been most impacted by rising costs.
For more about my local action this year please visit www.melstridemp.com. A few examples from in and around Okehampton include:
Meeting with farmers, including from Beaworthy, Northlew, Bondleigh and Chagford and taking up their concerns with ministers.
Supporting local businesses and working with Moor Training in Okehampton to promote apprenticeships.
Visiting Hatherleigh and Chagford primary schools to talk to pupils about Parliament, democracy, British values and climate change.
Lobbying for funding for a second rail station in Okehampton to maximise the economic benefits of the new Dartmoor Line.
Supporting important local organisations (such as Okehampton Community Kitchen) with funding bids.
Supporting the launch of North Tawton Squirrels (a new age group within the scout movement).
Much of my time has also been spent dealing with individual correspondence from constituents (I sometimes receive more than a thousand emails and letters a week). If I can help you with any local problem please email [email protected] or for urgent enquiries ring 0207 219 7037.
I wish all Okehampton Times readers a happy and healthy 2023.