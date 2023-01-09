Within schools, we have seen a rapid increase in the number of families who are struggling to pay the bills, to put enough food on the table and to heat their homes. Often, they feel embarrassed about this and can be shy in asking for help. There is no shame in struggling during this unprecedented cost of living crisis and we all have a duty to respond to these needs with kindness and empathy, not judgement or criticism. I grew up in a single parent household where money was very tight indeed and often my mum, a cleaner, would go without food herself to ensure that the kids could eat and we would sometimes run out of money on the electricity key and spend evenings with a candle in the living room and blankets all around us. Through the belief, care and support of teachers and my school I was able to achieve well and for us to be supported with uniform costs, food and bursaries. The reason I trained as a teacher and work within education is to pay back those staff who helped to raise me up by doing the same for others and tough as these times are, I believe that our schools and the staff who serve tirelessly within them, offer the light and hope of better days, and the care and support to get everyone through this towards them.