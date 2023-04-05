So another Easter is over? Not really! The bank holidays are over, but Easter-tide has just begun and will last another six weeks. We may be familiar with 12 days of Christmas, but 50 days of Easter-tide is often overlooked.
Two billion Christians worldwide celebrate that Jesus rose from his grave on Easter day. But more amazing, we believe that ‘Christ is risen’ - for ever.
Whether we are churchgoers or not, we will recognise that a cross is a Christian symbol. It’s a reminder that Jesus was crucified after speaking about God’s love in a new way, which upset the traditional religious leaders. As you know, a cross consists of a vertical post, and a horizontal bar to which a condemned person can be nailed or tied and left to die.
Recently I saw a simple, but profound idea about how everyone – Christian or not – might think about a cross. The bottom of the upright post reminds us to be grounded in reality, and recognise our perspective. Compared to people in many countries most of us are wealthy and privileged to live in a peaceful land. Brit’s may panic about a shortage of tomatoes in February, but ignore famine in Somalia which might kill 250,000 this year. We may moan about increased Council Tax, but ignore the fact that increasing numbers have no home to be taxed.
The top of the post points toward God, and heaven, and the mysteries of life. The outstretched arms are pointing and beckoning to the world we know. We are reminded to reach out and respond to others, near and far, in an unselfish way. Perhaps a worried person needs my listening ear. Maybe
I should ask politicians to take a different approach to asylum seekers. Maybe I could respond more generously to charitable appeals. Maybe I should ask what effect my lifestyle choices are having on the environment.
Maybe I should think and speak in a new way. And I should definitely be thankful that I will not be crucified for this in Britain!
Alan Partridge
Fairplace Church
Okehampton