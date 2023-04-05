Recently I saw a simple, but profound idea about how everyone – Christian or not – might think about a cross. The bottom of the upright post reminds us to be grounded in reality, and recognise our perspective. Compared to people in many countries most of us are wealthy and privileged to live in a peaceful land. Brit’s may panic about a shortage of tomatoes in February, but ignore famine in Somalia which might kill 250,000 this year. We may moan about increased Council Tax, but ignore the fact that increasing numbers have no home to be taxed.