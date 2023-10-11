We recently had an overnight stay in ‘The Boundary’ hotel – it was just a ball’s throw from Headingley Cricket Ground!
Sport is just one area where the existence of boundaries (often denoted by lines on the ground) is essential.
Geographic or property boundaries are an even wider concept to consider. International demarcation can range from high-profile, securely guarded physical barriers to lines only visible on maps. Domestic limits may be marked by high fences, step-over hedges, or simply a dividing wall in shared accommodation.
Historically there are some remarkable constructions around the world, from the Great Wall of China, through Hadrian’s Wall, down to our local dry-stone walls – one of our favourites of these runs alongside the East Okement and Moor Brook.
Whatever form they take, boundaries denote some form of access limitation, which may be for the protection (or confinement) of those inside them, and/or the exclusion of those outside.
The global refugee crisis is marked by the crossing of boundaries, and the resolution of these situations is a huge topic in itself.
Other boundaries in life are, in effect, invisible. These are the boundaries between right and wrong, fair and unfair, acceptable and unacceptable behaviour, legal and illegal actions (though some are ‘visible’ in written laws).
The Bible teaches us that, since the beginning of time, mankind’s nature has been been to ‘sin’, that is to live in ways unacceptable to our creator God.
Another term for this is ‘transgression’, which simply means ‘crossing over the line’, with the consequence of a broken relationship with our heavenly Father.
Thankfully, we have a way to restore that relationship, by accepting that His son, Jesus, gave up His life to pay the price of our punishment.
Now that truth exceeds the boundaries of anything we can naturally hope or imagine.
David King
Okehampton Baptist Church