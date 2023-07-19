Everything in the garden is rosy (or lovely)’, so the saying goes, implying all is going well. Everything? What about the weeds (or are they simply wildflowers!)? The rain (or lack of it!)? The bugs (sorry, diverse invertebrates!)?.....and so on.
The range and variety of types, designs and sizes of gardens is vast – from window boxes and pots on high-rise balconies to huge expanses surrounding stately homes, from regimented formality to relaxed prairie plantings, wildflower meadows, cottage gardens, vegetable plots and orchards.
The importance and value of gardens and other green spaces, whether private or communal, for our physical and mental wellbeing has received an increasingly high profile over the last few years, particularly during and since the Covid lockdowns.
Community gardens have multiplied and flourished, and the demand (and waiting lists!) for allotments is high in many areas.
Apart from our human health and welfare, gardens all play their part in benefitting the environment in many ways.
The Biblical account of creation (Genesis chapters 1&2) sees God placing mankind in a garden (Eden) to take care of it.
Everything in the garden was lovely, until the breaking of one simple rule spoilt the relationship between God and man, ultimately restored through Jesus, if we ask – but that’s another whole topic in itself!
At the upcoming RHS Tatton Park flower show three ‘Young designer’ finalists will exhibit their gardens.
‘Off the Grid’ focuses on living immersed in nature; ‘Seeking Resilience’ looks at how to work with ecological processes; ‘Psalm 27’ is a reflective space inspired by the psalmist, telling of comfort and faith in a context of fear and doubt.
How vital it is to be aware of the connections between God and His creation, and of our responsibilities and duties of care as we take pleasure in it.
David King
Minister,
Okehampton Baptist Church