I grew up near to a town called Olney in Buckinghamshire, it is a small, pretty little place but punches above its weight in regards to its history. One significant event happened in 1445. According to tradition, the church bell was rung on Shrove Tuesday to summon the townsfolk to the church, one housewife who was making pancakes ran out of the door so as not to be late, with frying pan in hand and began tossing the pancake in order for it not to burn…and so the pancake race was born. It has been run in Olney (and many other places worldwide) since that date and heralds the beginning of Lent.