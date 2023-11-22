We Brits are (understandably!) renowned for our near-obsession with the weather and its frequent dominance of our conversations. Some years ago we enjoyed a two-night stop-over in Singapore – on asking our transfer-taxi driver if he’d heard a forecast for the following day he shrugged and replied “No, but it’ll be the same as every day.....”! Our first thoughts were “That’ll be alright then”, but then we got to thinking “How boring!”. What a privilege it is to live in a land of changing seasons.