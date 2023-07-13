Can any of us be sure of heaven before we die? Most people if you ask them ‘are you going to heaven?’ would say I hope so, but all we can do is our best.
What does God say in his owns words in the Bible? John’s Gospel Chapter 5 verse 24 says ‘Jesus said he who hears my word and believes in him who sent me HAS everlasting life and shall not come into condemnation, but HAS passed from death into life.’
Clearly God wants us in heaven. Revelations Ch 21 v 4 states ‘God will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and there shall be no more death nor sorrow nor crying.’
In John’s Ch 14 v 6 Jesus said he was ‘the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except through me.’
Jesus loves us and wants us to be sure of heaven before we leave this world.
Jesus said, in John 3 V16, ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.’
John 3 v 36 states ‘He believes in the son has everlasting life, and he who does not believe the son shall not see life but the wrath of God abides on him.
The Bible says repent, in other words have a change of attitude towards the things we know are wrong in our lives. Things we say, do and think. Go directly to Jesus the son of God and seek his forgiveness.
The one mediator between people and God, the man Christ Jesus 1Tim 2v5. Can I ask you have you religion or a relationship with Jesus who died for you? Have you sought God’s forgiveness? Are you certain you are going to heaven?
Nigel Wilson
Superintendent
Okehampton
South West Faith Mission