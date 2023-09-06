‘May God be gracious to us and bless us and make His face shine upon us, that your ways may be known on earth, your salvation among all nations.’ (Psalm 67, vv.1f. NIV)
Over recent decades a false trinity of self-sufficiency, namely success, wealth and comfort, has served to dull the spirits of Britain’s people.
We have regressed from being a missionary nation to one in dire need of God’s salvation.
When King David wrote this psalm, he asked for God’s blessing upon Israel with a specific goal in mind- the salvation of the surrounding nations.
In a similar way, Britain once sought the blessing of God in order to share the message of Jesus Christ in other continents as well as our own.
When times were hard, our leaders called a day of prayer and the churches were filled with anxious people who relied upon God’s wisdom and strength rather than their own.
Thank God that churches in countries such as Nigeria have developed to such an extent that they have become the world’s modern missionary nations, sending much-needed support to spread the Christian good news to struggling countries like Britain.
In today’s Britain, the growing churches are those fully committed to sharing the undiluted message of Christianity.
Over the past year the Baptist church here in Okehampton has welcomed new friends from India, Eastern Europe and West Africa.
Together, as one family, we pray for God’s blessing so that neighbours of all nations in this area of Devon may be awakened to their spiritual plight and that God’s ways may be known here.
The Rev Cliff G. Jackson
Minister
Okehampton Baptist Church