‘The Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us. We have seen His glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.’
(John 1: v. 14, New International Version)
My greatest friend, now in his 89th year, lives in Hampshire.
Every year, just before Christmas, he and I send each other cards, but they are not Christmas cards- those arrive separately.
Both of us once tilled the soil for a living, and still take time to observe the changing skies and tap our barometers, holding our breath in wonder during rainbowed showers and frost-flowered dawnings.
Four days before Christmas Day, we open our ‘21st’ cards to celebrate the countryman’s new year.
This day marks the return of daylight, as each day becomes longer than its predecessor. Devon dormice and Hampshire hedgehogs chase worms in their sleep, subconsciously practising for their first foray in spring.
Advent is a season that includes the cosmos in its anticipation and ultimate celebration.
The early church called the created world ‘the first body of Christ’ and the apostle Paul showed that the birth of the Christ-child had far-reaching consequences:
‘For God was pleased to have all His fullness dwell in Him and through Him to reconcile to Himself all things (cosmos), whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through His blood, shed on the cross.’ (Colossians 1: vv.19f. New International Version)
Christianity’s Advent hope is the hope of women and men who celebrate the birth of a personal Saviour, who has the power to forgive sins, transform individuals and communities, and give believers eternal life. It is the hope of every atom, as the cosmos itself awaits its promised renewal.
Have a memorable and meaningful Christmas and enjoy the longer days to come!
Cliff Jackson,
Minister,
Okehampton Baptist Church