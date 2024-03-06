Trust – a simple word that we probably all use more often than we realise without giving it much thought.
Maybe we look to ‘Trustpilot’ for reviews of service providers, or ‘Trust-a-trader’ to find a craftsman for some household maintenance, repair or development work.
Possibly we say to a friend “Oh, trust you to do that!” whether the action is positive or negative!!
Within a broad range of applications, the essence of ‘trust’ is that of reliability, and its attendant responsibility. Trust can be seen as integral to faith, belief, and expectant hope. It can be deep-seated or simple and childlike.
It can be used, misused, or abused (I think of Kaa the snake in ‘The Jungle Book’ imploring Mowgli to “Trust in me, just in me”, with clearly ulterior motives!).
Who and what can we trust? Our partners, business associates, work colleagues, teammates, family and friends hopefully.
What about our leaders, from the top of the political tree to local governance and organisations? Then there’s media output – can we trust what we read in the papers and see on television or online?
The Bible contains many references to trust. We are warned where NOT to put our trust (especially in those areas that the world at large sees as valuable, such as wealth and status).
In John’s gospel (chapter 14, verse 1), Jesus tells His followers not to worry or be anxious, but to trust in (Father) God and in Him.
If we are willing to turn our selfish lives around and accept the free gift of forgiveness for our wrongdoings that Jesus paid for with His life, then we can know the ultimate reliability of true trust, with the assurance, comfort and security that it brings.
David King
Okehampton Baptist Church