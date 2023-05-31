There are those who are constantly on the move, taking their homes with them, through to those who are part of a generational succession of family occupation, perhaps of a farm, or even a stately home! In between are those who are ‘home-based’, living their lives on a regular basis amongst shops, offices, factories and so on, those in the forces who may be posted overseas, or those whose situation involves long-distance travelling, flying or sailing around the world. Then there are those who are refugees, forced to leave their homes due to circumstances beyond their control.