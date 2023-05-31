Bank holidays may be over for a while, but the funfair’s back in town, with all the thrills, noise and excitement it brings to people of all ages.
Our usual walking route into the town takes us along the top footpath of Simmons Park, from where we can look look down not only on the rides, attractions and refreshment outlets, but also on the mobile living units. This view set me pondering over all the many and varied ways of life that different people experience.
There are those who are constantly on the move, taking their homes with them, through to those who are part of a generational succession of family occupation, perhaps of a farm, or even a stately home! In between are those who are ‘home-based’, living their lives on a regular basis amongst shops, offices, factories and so on, those in the forces who may be posted overseas, or those whose situation involves long-distance travelling, flying or sailing around the world. Then there are those who are refugees, forced to leave their homes due to circumstances beyond their control.
Whatever way of life we follow, through choice or circumstance, whether we are communal or solitary, rural or urban, we all have one thing in common - our humanity. We all have skills and talents, gifts and abilities, faults and failings, and (thankfully!) we are all individuals and different to one another.
Christians believe that we are all part of God’s creative plan, and He, in the human form of His son, Jesus, demonstrated His inclusivity and acceptance of all who would come to Him. He declared himself to be ‘the way, the truth, and the life’ (John 14,v6) to enable us to have a restored relationship with our Father God.
Now that’s a way of life worth following!
David King
Okehampton Baptist Church