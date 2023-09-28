Briefly – it seems the priority for churches is to explore and explain the fundamental instructions of Jesus: ie.To love and serve God and people - especially those at the margins. This concept flies in the face of individual selfish prosperity and security, which seems to dominate Western thinking today. But as the capacity of the State diminishes I believe more and more people will be attracted to the values and challenges of the Christian gospel and want to be involved – although they might not be attracted to Sunday services !