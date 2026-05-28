This month’s column is contributed by one of our Travel Action Group, sharing his experiences, as a manual and powered wheelchair user, of getting around when he visits Tavistock.
“Like many wheelchair users I am ambulatory which means I can walk a short distance albeit with difficulty. Physical disability is not just limited to wheelchair users, there are those who need a little support, eg mobility scooters, walking aids, crutches, and of course the elderly or visually impaired. I include parents laden with pushchairs, small children and shopping in this category.
“Tavistock is a beautiful, welcoming town and people do go out of their way to assist which is greatly appreciated.
“However: this is where I have a grumble. There are limited dropped kerbs part way along pavements which are on occasion blocked by vehicles parking across them, (particularly along West Street). This prevents wheelchair users and others from crossing, forcing them to travel further up the road to find a safe location to cross. Then having to return, usually uphill, back to the point of crossing. It is exhausting.
“Dropped kerbs are areas where the kerb has been lowered to provide a smooth transition from the pavement to the road and enable people ‘wheeling’ to cross a road in relative ease. They provide a critical element in ensuring those with mobility needs can cross the roads and other areas safely. Drivers – please don’t obstruct them. (You may receive a penalty if you do.)
“Another concern for those with less mobility is the condition of the pavements and pedestrian crossing points. Unfilled gaps between the paving and small depressions in the pavers on crossing points catch castors, and I have on several occasions been thrown from my chair as a result. Steep cross gradients on the pavements cause steering to be somewhat erratic at best and can make life ‘interesting’ for nearby visitors. That’s the nature of a historic town and I would accept that if the paving was in good condition. I often have to resort to my off-road power chair when coming to town. While handy for bumping up and down kerbs, it is far from ideal for entering premises. I have at this point to praise all of the business owners in Tavistock who without exception have been nothing but helpful and supportive.”
Transition Tavistock is a volunteer-run local environment group, with action for sustainable, inclusive, transport (including better buses) just one of our interests. Find out more at our June events.
In a joint film evening with Tavistock Library, we’re serving refreshments before ‘Jo in the Water’, showing there on Wednesday, June 3 (doors open 6.45pm). The film features a Devon sea swimmer who is campaigning for cleaner rivers and seas.
Then on Tuesday, June 16 at Tavistock United Reformed Church (7pm), our Annual Meeting includes Cornwall Climate Care’s short film ‘Beyond Bricks’ which investigates the balancing act needed to create new homes without worsening the climate and ecological crises. Much to discuss! Details and booking links www.transitiontavistock.org.uk/events.
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