“Green is gold? That doesn’t make sense!”
The challenge came from a child in the crowd watching Tavistock Carnival as our banner passed him. An over the shoulder response – “trees are treasure” – left him still puzzled as the procession swept on.
But the green/gold relationship we aimed to highlight will shape the world he, and all the children present, will grow into, and their generation’s future choices.
The slogan on our placards was illustrated by pictures, including sunlit woodland and a soaring pair of goldfinches. It emerged from debating how to interpret the carnival theme ‘Golden Moments’, marking 50 years of the local Lions Club. Celebrate innovative solutions to global challenges, as the Earthshot Prize does? Showcase nature’s golden moments, David Attenborough style? List 50 cash-saving eco-tips?
‘Green is gold’ could point to any of these, but aims wider, as a reminder of how much of what people treasure is connected to, and dependent on, the natural world. Treats of chocolate, coffee or wine rely on particular soils and climate. Outdoor places that matter to you – perhaps a woodland walk, moorland stream, or patch of garden – rely on a wider ecosystem to keep them healthy.
These are ‘gold’ in the sense of something valued or special. But ‘gold’ also stands for money wisely used. In the talk of economic growth and financial markets dominating headlines, rapid growth seems the only goal. But would you respect a gardener who boasts how fast their plants grow and spread – never mind what or where? For sustainable growth, the retail park pictured needs healthy rivers and trees, not only nearby but along their supply chains.
Recent drought and heatwaves disrupted travel plans, burned homes and withered crop fields, bringing personal tragedy and financial loss. The science is clear; this comes from human disruption of the climate, now felt around the world. Few people really believe money is all that matters – but even those that do now face the consequences.
To avoid misunderstanding, the slogan’s not party political. Transition Tavistock welcomes conversation with local councillors, but doesn’t endorse candidates or parties. And of course nature’s multi-hued. Blue oceans and brown soil are as vital to human flourishing as green leaves. We don’t claim neat solutions, but aim to connect people to explore ideas and local actions through our events and news-sharing.
One way is through our online book group, meeting every couple of months to discuss an interesting paperback. We’ve covered a rich mix of titles since starting in 2021 with Kate Raworth’s now classic ‘Doughnut Economics’.
However, the connections between environment and economy – for good or ill – are recognised by every writer, whether their theme is nature (as in ‘The Lost Rainforests of Britain’ by Guy Shrubsole) or business (eg ‘Less’ by celebrity tailor Patrick Grant). Dip into the list for ideas for summer reading, and find details of the next meeting at www.transitiontavistock.org.uk/book-group.
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