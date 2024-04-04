We supply copies to public and voluntary organisations in the local Health and Wellbeing Alliance. They encouraged this project, seeing how everyday walking supports physical and mental wellness. (“A really positive source of information to share with our clients” said one group.) There’s connection with nature, people and place that you don’t get from inside a vehicle. Guided by wheelchair users, the map shows which cut-throughs have steps or very steep slopes. It plots pedestrian crossings, bus stops and destinations like schools, churches, parks and shopping areas.