This character cottage sits on the edge of a National Trust gorge and once formed part of a coaching inn.
The cottage, in Lydford, is one of seven homes that were originally a Victorian coaching inn, which was built in the early 1800s beside the former Lydford railway station.
When the station stopped being used in the 1960s, the coaching inn became a public house named The Mucky Duck, which remained in use until 2004.
The cottage, which has permanent free access to Lydford Gorge, retains original character features from the pub, including flagstone slate and timber flooring, and exposed timberwork.
An enclosed porch leads into the home, with a door leading to a kitchen which has integrated appliances and a large pantry cupboard.
The sitting and dining room features a window seat by a large traditional sash window, and a door out to the garden.
Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms, both of which benefit from en-suite bathrooms, plus a family bathroom.
There are also steps from the second bedroom leading to a loft room, which could be used as an office space or snug.
Completing the home is a third bedroom, which is on the second floor of the cottage.
Outside, there is a shared driveway and parking area, with a single garage which has the potential to be a workshop space.
There is a private garden and patio, with a gate out to the communal lawns, which have quick access to Dartmoor.
The property is being sold by Stags for a price of £350,000.
The agent commented: “This charming, mid-terraced cottage is one of seven individual, character homes in a desirable enclave forming a part of what was originally a Victorian coaching Inn built alongside the former Lydford railway station.
“This particular cottage has been tastefully decorated and well presented, having retained much of the building's original character alongside more contemporary comforts, and now offers an extremely appealing lifestyle opportunity in a very quiet and picturesque setting, with open moorland and outdoor living on the doorstep.
“With versatile accommodation over three levels coupled with a small private garden, larger communal gardens, a garage and parking, the cottage would make a charming home for a variety of people.”