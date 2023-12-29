Thinking of starting off the year by finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?

There are a variety of properties for sale in Tavistock right now, from town centre apartments to a home in a former manor. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes on the market - all costing £180k or less. 

Wessex Court - £139,950

cheapest tavistock
The property is in a mews development. (Mansbridge Balment)

This top floor apartment is close to the town centre and is in a gated mews development. 

The accommodation is made up of an open plan kitchen, dining room and living room, a large bedroom and a shower room. 

There is also lapsed planning permission for a loft conversion, as well as communal courtyard gardens. 

Brook Street - £140,000

cheapest tavistock
The property is just off the High Street. (Fulfords)

This first floor contemporary apartment is just off Tavistock’s High Street and has underfloor heating throughout. 

Inside, there is an open plan living space with a fully fitted kitchen, a store room, a bedroom with a Juliet balcony and an en-suite bathroom. 

There is also a balcony in the living area, while outside is a communal courtyard space. 

Manor Oaks - £170,000 

cheapest tavistock
The property is in the former Tavistock Manor. (Bond Oxborough Philips)

This “spacious” apartment is on the former site of Tavistock Manor, sitting on an upper floor. 

The property is made up of a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom, with communal parkland gardens outside. 

The property has previously been used as a long term let, and includes an allocated parking space.

Chapel Heights - £170,000

cheapest tavistock
The apartment is on the first floor. (Kirby Estate Agents)

This first floor apartment sits in Tavistock’s town centre and is in a modern purpose-built block. 

Inside, there is a large kitchen with integrated appliances, a sitting and dining room, two double bedrooms, an en-suite shower room and a further bathroom.

The property benefits from integrated appliances and a communal entrance hall with a video entry phone system. 

Montgomery Drive - £180,000

cheapest tavistock
The property has moorland views. (Mansbridge Balment)

This semi-detached coach house style property is with walking distance of the town centre and has far-reaching moorland views. 

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a sitting and dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The property has an integral garage on the ground floor with driveway parking, and outside is a small south-facing garden area.