Thinking of finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre apartments to Victorian houses, there are a variety of properties on the market in Okehampton.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing less than £190,000.
East Street - £115,000
This first floor maisonette has been priced for a quick sale and includes the freehold of the whole building.
Inside, there is a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen and a bedroom on the first floor, as well as a roof terrace, while on the second floor are two further bedrooms and a bathroom.
The maisonette sits above a shop, the leasehold of which is not included in the sale, and the owner receives ground rent from the store.
Victoria Street - £135,000
This terraced house is a period home believed to have been built in the late Victorian era, and has been recently refurbished.
The accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen and dining room with an integrated electric oven, a utility room, a shower room, and two double bedrooms.
Outside, there is a low-maintenance garden to the rear with areas of decking, gravel and slabs.
Sticklepath - £170,000
This first floor flat is part of the conversion of a former woollen mill close to Dartmoor National Park.
The property comprises a spacious lounge and dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The home is described as “perfect” for a first-time home, a second home or a holiday let.
North Street - £180,000
This mid-terraced home has been modernised and is suitable for those looking for an investment opportunity or a first property.
Spanning two floors, the accommodation is made up of an open plan living space, a kitchen with integrated appliances, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Externally, there is an enclosed garden to the front of the home and an allocated parking space opposite.
Tors Road - £185,000
This first floor apartment sits in a converted period property which is within easy walking distance of the town centre.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a living room with a bay window, a fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms, one en-suite bathroom and a family bathroom.
Outside, there are communal gardens to both the front and the rear of the building, as well as allocated and visitor parking.