This former bank barn for sale has uninterrupted countryside views and comes with more than 15 acres of land - including a barn conversion project.
Old Aish Barn, in Petrockstow, is a converted bank barn, which is a style of barn built into the side of a hill.
To the rear of the property, there is also an attached roundhouse, which the agent advises is a “rare” configuration.
There are period features throughout the home, with thatched roofs, ‘eyebrow’ dormer windows, and stone walls, as well as exposed beams and timber floors.
The property has both an upper and lower ground floor, both of which are accessible from the exterior due to the hillside location.
On the upper ground floor is the main communal living space, with a drawing room and a sitting room, the latter of which sits in the roundhouse and has a vaulted ceiling, with both of the reception rooms featuring inglenook fireplaces with wood-burning stoves.
The kitchen/breakfast room also sits on this level, with views in three directions and built-in appliances, as well as an opening through to the dining room.
Upstairs, the first floor is made up of three bedrooms and a bathroom, with the principal suite also benefiting from an en-suite shower room.
The lower ground floor comprises a kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom and a living room or second bedroom.
Outside, the land spans approximately 15.5 acres, being made up of mature pastures, a sweeping lawn with a wildlife pond, and raised beds.
In the grounds, there is a triple garage with an attached two-storey barn, which has full planning consent for conversion into a two-bedroom annexe, which has already begun.
There is also a three-bay horsebox/tractor/fodder barn, an American barn with six loose boxes, and a large workshop with a mezzanine floor.
The property is being sold by estate agent Knight Frank for a price of 1,350,000.
The agent said: “Old Aish Barn is a particularly fine example of a converted Devon bank barn set in an elevated setting with lovely, uninterrupted views across beautiful open countryside.
“This type of barn, although not unique to Devon, is a style of barn built into the side of a hill to enable its lower and upper ground floors to both be accessible from ground level.
“Attached to the rear of Old Aish Barn is a single storey roundhouse, which is a rare configuration giving it a rare rustic charm.”