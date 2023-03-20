This working mill for sale dates back more than three centuries and comes with its own waterfalls in the garden.
Steward Mill, in Moretonhampstead, is thought to have been built in 1711 as a corn mill and sits close to Wray Brook.
The property, which was converted into a home in 1973, is in a rural setting and retains its original mill wheel, which still functions.
On the ground floor of the house is an entrance porch framed by granite pillars, leading into a hallway with a woodburner, a kitchen and breakfast room with garden views, a dining room with a granite fireplace and views of the water wheel, and a large sitting room with another wood-burning stove, a built-in cupboard and waterfall views.
There is also a snug with access to the gardens, a utility room and a downstairs WC.
Upstairs, the first floor has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which features a jacuzzi bath, and a patio balcony with views over the countryside.
On the top floor, there are three further bedrooms, a shower room and access to a loft space.
Outside, the land spans approximately 0.7 acres, including a garden to the rear with waterfalls and bridges, a double garage with a storage loft, and a mill pond, which services the mill wheel and water works.
The property is being sold by Fowlers Estate Agents for a guide price of £850,000.
The agent said: “Steward Mill was said to have been built in 1711 as a working mill and in 1973 it was converted into a large family home with double glazing throughout.
“The land extends to approximately 0.7 acres which comprise a beautiful garden to the rear of the property and a sizeable mill pond which services the water works and mill wheel.
“This property's central heating is fired by an air source heat pump and has PV panels which offset the running costs of the pump.
“There is parking for plenty of cars and a good sized double garage with a storage loft on the first floor.
“Fowlers very strongly recommend viewing this property to appreciate everything it has to offer.”