A historic Dartmoor coaching inn known as a "cornerstone" of the community is set to be sold at auction after closing its doors earlier this week.
White Hart Hotel, in Moretonhampstead, is Grade II listed and is thought to have been established in 1639.
The property was the town's only hotel, and shut down on Sunday (January 14).
The hotel was originally a posting inn, meaning that travellers would stop here to change their horses, often on their way to or from Exeter.
The property has been sympathetically refurbished, and is in a prominent position within the town, being firmly established in the community after being owned by the same family for 12 years.
The hotel includes a bar, restaurant, guest lounge, 17 en-suite bedrooms, and a separate function suite with a meeting room, office, staff bedrooms and a managers’ flat.
Also available as a separate lot is the White Hart Mews, with eight rooms, a lounge and a games room.
The White Hart Hotel is set to go under the hammer with Savills Auction on February 28 2024 with a guide price of £500,000. The White Hart Mews is available on the same date with a guide price of £250,000.
Alison McGregor, the current owner of the hotel commented: “It is with very mixed emotions that I am today announcing the closure of The White Hart Hotel on Dartmoor and its auction on February 28th 2024 with Savills.
“After my husband’s 10-year ownership, and his death in January 2022, I have had the chance to assess and consider the future.
“I feel that now is the time to turn the page and move forward. I would like to thank all of the White Hart team for their loyalty and friendship over the years. I would also like to thank our customers who have travelled from all parts of the world to savour the beauty of Dartmoor. My heartfelt thanks also go to the members of the local community who have enjoyed The White Hart during our custodianship and supported me over these past couple of years.
“I am hoping a new owner can be found so that this historic establishment, founded in 1639 and a cornerstone of our Dartmoor community, can continue to serve.”
Max Mason of the Savills Auctions team added: “The sale of the White Hart Hotel provides an exciting opportunity to take over a successful business in the heart of the Dartmoor National Park – a popular area of West England among locals and visitors.
“The sale of the property would allow a buyer to champion the heritage of the site and location while becoming a valued part of a tight-knit community.
“The hotel certainly stands as an attractive proposition, and the nearby Mews allows for purchasers to potentially acquire additional space, or for a separate purchaser to explore alternative uses. I expect there to be a good level of interest for both lots when they come to auction in our February sale.”