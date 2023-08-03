While key safes are a great way to store your keys within easy reach, they also highlight to thieves that they can access your home once they crack the code or break the lock. You can avoid this by placing your safe in a less visible spot - such as down the side of your home rather than by the front door - or, ideally, behind something like your bin store. Avoid the key safes that look like other items (such as a plastic rock), as these will stand out more to thieves.