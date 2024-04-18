This “special and unique” rural home has origins dating back to the Domesday Book and sits in 36 acres of land.
Hartleigh Barton, in Petrockstow, is a south-facing farmstead which originally formed part of the Hartleigh Manor and Clinton Estate.
To the rear is the original 17th century manor house, while the front of the home is of Georgian design.
Entering the property, on opposite sides of the hall are the drawing room and study, both of which have high ceilings, sash windows and traditional fireplaces.
Beyond this is the dining room, which features a beamed ceiling, window seats and an inglenook fireplace.
There is also an open plan kitchen, dining and living space, featuring French doors and high ceilings, plus an AGA range cooker.
Completing this level is a double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a utility room and a WC.
Upstairs, there are five further bedrooms with countryside views, two of which include en-suite bathrooms, plus a family bathroom and a shower room.
The grounds extend to more than 36 acres, with gardens wrapping around the house and mainly laid to lawn.
There is a patio to the side, plus a swimming pool and a barn, while to the east is a chicken pen, an orchard, a pond and a summerhouse.
Also in this area are the greenhouse, vegetable garden and outdoor riding school, as well as the paddocks.
There are various outbuildings in the grounds, including a raised granary, a thatched barn, and a barn which contains original cider press workings and has previously been used as a party barn.
There is also the Old Mill House, a stone built building on the property’s driveway, and a converted barn which is currently used as a gym and office.
The property is being sold by Savills for a price of £2,000,000.
Tom Bedford, who is marketing the property on behalf of Savills Exeter, said: “The sweeping driveway and striking Georgian façade very much sets the tone for what you can expect here at Hartleigh Barton.
“It is a particularly special and unique home, offering wonderful character, a tranquil setting within grounds of 36 acres, and further opportunity within its extensive range of outbuildings.”