A Devon estate agent has announced that it is selling two chapels at online auction this month.
The Chagford office of Rendells is a specialist in historic properties, and is now offering for sale Eastacombe Chapel in Tawstock and the Methodist Chapel in Whiddon Down.
Eastacombe Chapel, which is Grade II listed, dates back to 1818 and is of stone and cob construction.
The property was used as a non-conformist chapel and includes period features such as a roundel with the construction date and semi-circular rounded windows.
Inside, there is an entrance lobby with stairs to a gallery overlooking the main chapel, which include timber flooring, a high ceiling and arched windows.
As well as this, there is a kitchen area, a WC, and an additional WC which is accessed from the exterior, where there is also an area of land used for parking.
Planning permission was granted in 2019 to convert the chapel into a three bedroom home, and while building works were underway in 2022, a portion of a wall fell out, the scaffolding for which is included in the sale.
The chapel is being sold by online auction ending on April 9 2024, for a guide price of £50,000 and an opening bid of £30,000.
Rendells said: “The auction is now live and ending on April 9 for this detached Grade II Listed chapel in a small rural hamlet around a mile from the village of Tawstock and two miles from Barnstaple.
“Dating from 1818 and full of great character with tonnes of potential, subject to consents, the chapel appears to be of stone and cob construction with a more modern side extension.”
The second of the chapels, the Methodist Chapel in Whiddon down, is an unlisted stone-built chapel close to Dartmoor National Park.
The chapel was built in 1906, and comes with current planning permission for conversion into two holiday lets, which would have two bedrooms and six bedrooms respectively.
There are period features throughout the chapel, including a crenellated entrance hall and leaded stained glass windows, plus wooden flooring and high curved ceilings.
As well as the main chapel area, there is currently a kitchen/meeting room, a side hallway, two cloakrooms/WCs, and a boiler room.
Outside, there is driveway parking with further parking to the rear, a garden, and stone pillars with a wrought iron gate.
The Methodist chapel is listed for online auction ending on April 22 2024 for a guide price of £195,000.
The agent commented: “Live and ending on April 22 is the auction of this unlisted, stone-built methodist chapel in the heart of the popular small village of Whiddon Down, close to Dartmoor National Park and the A30 road network.
“Dating from 1906, this chapel comes with current planning permission for conversion into two holiday lets of two bedrooms and six bedrooms respectively.”