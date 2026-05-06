Amber-Leigh is a wonderful advocate for her new business with perfect nails, make-up and hair and an abundance of tattoos.
She has launched Gypsy Glow, a beauty salon with a difference. Not only does the newly fitted out salon reflect Amber-Leigh’s extrovert personality with its amazing decor and fittings, but is an advert for her professionalism.
There are other tattoo parlours, tanning and beauty parlours in the town, but Gypsy Glow offers them all under one roof.
Amber-Leigh, a mother and trained beauty parlour manager, said: “We are different from anything else offered on Tavistock high street.
“I hope we stand out with our design which has been carefully thought out to provide a relaxing environment for my clientele.
“But we will also be stand-out because we offer the highest standards from staff who are all experienced and experts in their specialist field.
“They have been hand-picked for their professionalism and standards, but because they properly listen to to the customers’ requests and meet their needs and offer professional advice.”
The fledgling entrepreneur’s journey to run her own business has been an emotional one and shapes her approach to customers through her empathetic nature, gained from recent years of trauma.
She has suffered more than her share of close and family bereavement through the early loss of her husband Carl Parsons of four years (from 2013), who died after an incident at work.
Her brother Jason Langdon, 26, (a tattoo artist) also died from a cardiac arrest. She has partly named her parlour Gypsy Glow in memory of Jason’s former business.
“It’s been a bumpy ride emotionally, to say the least, coming to this point of having my own business. The time is now right for me to create something that I hope will make my children proud of me.
“I also hope my customers will find that they benefit inside as well as physically from visiting me and my staff. I’d like them to go away feeling more confident and at peace emotionally as well as looking fantastic.”
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