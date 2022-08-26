Ailing Okehampton Argyle go three games without scoring
FOOTBALL
Subscribe newsletter
With Marjons nestling in the bottom half dozen of the table, this was a match where Okehampton had hoped to return to form.
Despite some lovely approach work and dominating for long periods, they just couldn’t get the ball in the net.
Okehampton have now gone three games without scoring and three games without a win, an inauspicious start to a season where they are hoping for promotion.
They are suffering from a spate of injuries to the normal opening line-up at present with Ben Bickle, Morgan and Luke Reynolds and Ryan Davies all missing and Jamal Bokhammas having to start on the bench due to an eye problem.
They brought in Denham Guild from Camelford in midfield but the team were guilty of squandering a lot of chances in front of goal and one or two players lacked pace.
Okehampton created a lot of chances throughout the game with Luke Alden outstanding in the Argyle attack.
Argyle thought they had scored about 30 minutes into the first half when a beautiful move put in Luke Mortimore with just the keeper to beat. His flick appeared to cross the line and rebound from the side netting inside the goal but the officials ruled that it had not crossed the line.
Later, Mortimore clipped the top of the bar with a powerful direct free kick but half-time arrived with everything all square despite the Oke’s pressure.
The second half continued in much the same vein with Marjons always dangerous on the break, but Okehampton should have put the game to bed when Mortimore’s shot hit the underside of the bar and came down in front of the goal but none of the Okey players reacted quickly enough for what should have been a tap-in goal. The game finished 0-0.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |