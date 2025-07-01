MAKSYM Talovierov could be the next departure out of Home Park after reports today linked the Plymouth Argyle defender with a move to Championship outfit, Stoke City.
The 25-year-old joined Argyle in the January transfer window from Austrian side LASK and went on to make 13 appearances for the club, scoring two goals, including in the 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.
However, the defender couldn’t help the Pilgrims avoid relegation down to League One.
Meanwhile, Argyle are themselves been linked with a move for former Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair.
The 24-year-old is a free agent after leaving Carrow Road upon the expiration of his contract.
The former Scotland Under-21 international, who joined the Canaries from Aberdeen in 2019, has enjoyed loan spells with a number of clubs in both England and Scotland, the most recent being Motherwell.
