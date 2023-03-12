The heavens opened early in the second half and the playing conditions became even more difficult. Argyle exerted a lot of pressure playing down the slope but could never take Spurs for granted as they were always dangerous on the break. Brad Ausden came on to replace the injured Reynolds and Ollie Snow came on to give the hard running Bickle a rest and bolster the defence as the game headed towards full time. Then on 84 minutes, Luke Mortimore received the ball wide on the right, cut inside the full back and fired the ball into the bottom corner at the near post to give Argyle the cushion they needed. Argyle brought on promising young player Jay Richards up front to rest Mortimore for the remaining minutes of the game plus stoppage time and he slotted in well.