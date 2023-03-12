This was a good hard-working performance by Okehampton to gain a victory over fifth placed Newton Abbot – a team who had beaten Argyle 3 – 0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. The Okes were missing important players Luke Alden and Harvey Newman, but they showed great spirit against a robust and good footballing side who pushed them all the way, writes Charlie Bond.
Newton Spurs started the strongest and came close with a couple of good corners early on. Argyle had Morgan Reynolds injured in an uncompromising tackle after 10 minutes for which they were awarded a free kick but they failed to capitalise on this. Reynolds despite carrying this injury stayed on and was to give Argyle the lead after 19 minutes. Luke Mortimore fired in a lovely cross from the right and Ben Bickle forced a great save from the Spurs keeper, but the ball ricocheted to Reynolds who fired it home to make it 1 – 0 to the Okes. For the rest of the first half, the game became a grinding midfield battle on a very slippery pitch and both teams had chances but there was no further scoring.
The heavens opened early in the second half and the playing conditions became even more difficult. Argyle exerted a lot of pressure playing down the slope but could never take Spurs for granted as they were always dangerous on the break. Brad Ausden came on to replace the injured Reynolds and Ollie Snow came on to give the hard running Bickle a rest and bolster the defence as the game headed towards full time. Then on 84 minutes, Luke Mortimore received the ball wide on the right, cut inside the full back and fired the ball into the bottom corner at the near post to give Argyle the cushion they needed. Argyle brought on promising young player Jay Richards up front to rest Mortimore for the remaining minutes of the game plus stoppage time and he slotted in well.
All the Argyle defence played well against tough opposition but Myles James had an outstanding match in the centre of the back four.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Bridport with a 3pm kick-off and the following Tuesday, they are away to Elburton Villa kick-off 7.30pm.