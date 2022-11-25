On a day on which the weather caused many postponements, this match between the league’s top two teams went ahead and a feast of good football was served up to the 200 or so spectators who braved the conditions.
With some of Argyle’s back four unavailable due to injury, midfielder Jake Rowe had to play as a central defender, where he had an outstanding game.
Okehampton took the lead on only six minutes when Luke Alden brilliantly cut in from the left and unleashed a beautiful curling shot into the top corner of the net from the edge of the box – a stunning goal.
Argyle continued to press and on 19 minutes Luke Mortimore missed a great chance to increase the lead when he was played in by Morgan Reynolds after another fine move. On 27 minutes, Luke Alden went close with a repeat effort to his first goal but this time his shot went just over the bar.
As half-time approached, Crediton showed their mettle and began to come back into the match and an injury to the Okes’ central defender Harvey Newman worried the home supporters.
Argyle started the second half without Newman, and Danny Bell, normally a wide player, came off the bench to slot into the central defender role where he had a good game.
However, Crediton now had the initiative and pushed the Okes back and only six minutes after the interval, they won a direct free kick 30 yards out. Adam Bilcock stepped up to fire home a tremendous shot low into the corner of the net to tie the game.
Ten minutes later, with the ball ricocheting around in front of the Argyle goal only a great save from Aaron Dearing kept the Okes level. With Okehampton midfielder Denham Guild picking up a yellow card for an awkward tackle, manager Kevin Taylor sensibly substituted him with Jack Rawlings.
However, Crediton still produced the better chances and the home supporters were beginning to say they would settle for a draw.
For the last 10 minutes, Taylor played his trump card and brought on Brad Ausden for Morgan Reynolds. With only 30 seconds of normal time left, Luke Alden found Luke Mortimore who played a lovely ball forward that Ausden ran onto to unleash a fierce shot into the top of the net past the visiting keeper.
Argyle then played out injury time well to seal the three points.
The R.S. Plastering man of the match was awarded to Jake Rowe who had a brilliant game in an unfamiliar position but the whole team deserves praise for a hardworking and skilful performance on a very difficult and heavy surface.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Cullompton Rangers with a 2.15pm kick-off.