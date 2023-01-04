Okehampton Argyle’s league match away to Honiton Town last Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch – as were most of the matches in the South West Peninsula League, writes Charlie Bond.
The previous Monday, January 2, Argyle played away to Sidmouth Town in the third round of the Walter C Parson League Cup.
Despite missing several back-four players due to injuries, Okehampton came away with a brilliant 6-1 victory to progess to the quarter finals.
Argyle took the lead on 19 minutes when Brad Ausden fired home.
They increased their lead on 35 minutes with a goal from leading scorer Luke Mortimore. A minute later, Ausden was on the mark again to send the Okes in with a 3-0 half time lead.
Sidmouth pulled a goal back from the penalty spot on 66 minutes, but Argyle came back and Ausden added two more goals.
With five minutes left, substitute Ben Bickle completed the scoring for Okehampton to seal a fine victory.
Argyle progress to the quarter-finals, where they have been drawn away to Elburton Villa to be played on February 28.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are at home to Bridport in a Peninsula League fixture. Kick-off 2.15pm.