Okehampton did not start well on a slippery pitch and despite a lot of possession, the final ball often went astray. However, on 25 minutes, a lovely forward move saw the ball played into Luke Alden who played it back to Alex Gray for him to fire home into the corner of the net from 20 yards. In view of some of their performances of late, the feeling was that Argyle needed to increase their lead before halftime but although they began to have the lion’s share of the play, they were unable to find the back of the net again. So at half-time, the game was still finely balanced.