ARGYLE showed a marked improvement in this game, often building out of defence and through midfield and really, they deserved to win but were beaten in the end by a breakaway goal in the 90th minute, writes Charlie Bond.
It should be remembered that Bridport are second in the league at the moment and have only been beaten once in 11 games. They are a well organised side, strong in defence, competitive in midfield and they take their chances well.
Okehampton started well and built some good passing moves down the left, putting the Bridport defence under pressure.
The Okes took the lead on 19 minutes after a period of pressure led to a lovely passing move, setting Luke Mortimore free on the right to cross low and hard into the goalmouth where Jake Rowe steered the ball past the visiting ‘keeper.
Argyle continued to put together good attacking moves with Charlie Harrod looking impressive up front on the right but Bridport put in a strong fight-back.
They gained their reward on 42 minutes with a fine in-swinging corner directly into the net by Kieran Daniels.
The second half saw Okehampton dominate for long periods and put some great moves together.
They came so close on 87 minutes when a 30-yard shot from Josh Robbins came back off the crossbar but three minutes later Bridport sealed the win. A mix-up between Adam Hill and ‘keeper Jimmy Weeks saw a back-pass seized upon by Kieran Coombes and taken around Weeks and slid home.
This was a really disappointing end to a game that Argyle had dominated for long periods and leaves them without a win at home in the league this season.
For Okehampton, there were fine performances by central defenders Adam Hill and Steve Goss and from captain Alex Gray in midfield.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Wadebridge in the Walter C Parson League Cup with a 3pm kick-off and, the following Wednesday, they are home to third-placed Crediton United in the league, kick-off 7.30pm.