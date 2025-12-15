CHRISTMAS got off to a flying start with a festive burst of energy in Exeter, as hundreds of people dressed as Santa Claus filled the city centre for this year’s sold-out Santa Run on Sunday, December 7.
Organised by Exeter City Community Trust, the partner charity of Exeter City Football Club, the 2.5k and 5k fun run once again brought together families, walkers and runners of all ages - dressed in Santa suits - creating a sea of bright red through the High Street.
More than 750 people took part this year. The event raised vital funds for Exeter City Community Trust, which delivers health, wellbeing and education programmes across Devon, as well as supporting partner charities including Exeter Leukaemia Fund and other local and national charities.
A number of young runners took part in memory of loved ones or to support causes close to their hearts.
Among them were: Harry Collins, 11, running in memory of his grandad to support Hospiscare; five-year-old Maddie Russell, running to raise funds for Crohns and Colitis after her mum underwent major surgery; and Imogen, Monty and Esme Moy, raising money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund following the sad loss of their dad earlier this year.
Jamie Vittles, chief executive of Exeter City Community Trust, said: “The Santa Run is always such a special moment in Exeter’s festive calendar.
“Seeing hundreds of Santas take over the city centre is wonderful, and it’s a brilliant community event that brings people together while helping to raise vital funds to support our programmes and partner charities.
“We’re hugely grateful to everyone who took part this year.”
This year’s Santa Run was supported by headline sponsor Tozers, along with partners Eagle One, Thrifty/Switch, Robson Financial, ILEC Group, Stagecoach, Exeter City Council and Princesshay.
