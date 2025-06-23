On Saturday, Keeley Phillips was second lady in 23:24 in the 5K at the Siblyback Gecko Gathering. Other ORCs took on the six-mile Burrator Horseshoe Race with climbs up Sheepstor and Gutter Tor. There were top performances all round with ORC winning a team prize alongside Erme Valley Harriers. First ORC home was again Tom Poland finishing 10th overall (51:25), followed by Stewart Taylor (54:19), Joe Lane (56:05), Claire Watkins was 3rd lady (1:01:39), Ian Ripper (1:01:51), Danny Heggs (1:02:33), Charlie Temperley (1:03:57), Peter Roisetter (1:18:40) and Euan Ripper (1:30:19).